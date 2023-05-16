Short Interest in Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Decreases By 25.9%

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 25.9% from the April 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Stock Up 0.3 %

OTCMKTS JRONY traded up $0.16 on Monday, reaching $49.35. 3,004 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,029. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.32. The company has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.75. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a 12 month low of $35.06 and a 12 month high of $50.68.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.14 billion during the quarter. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS had a return on equity of 23.97% and a net margin of 2.31%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jerónimo Martins, SGPS will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a $0.8547 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS’s payout ratio is 43.59%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JRONY. UBS Group lowered Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, AlphaValue raised Jerónimo Martins, SGPS to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.40.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Company Profile

Jerónimo Martins SGPS SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of food and other fast moving consumer goods product. It operates through the following segments: Portugal Retail, Portugal Cash & Carry, Poland Retail, Colombia Retail, and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments. The Portugal Retail segment comprises the business unit of JMR (Pingo Doce supermarkets).

