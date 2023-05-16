Short Interest in Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) Declines By 23.3%

Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,800 shares, a decline of 23.3% from the April 15th total of 66,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 415,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered JBS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on JBS in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

JBS Stock Up 1.1 %

JBSAY stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.72. 247,498 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,041. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.95. JBS has a fifty-two week low of $6.20 and a fifty-two week high of $15.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.94.

JBS Company Profile

JBS ( OTCMKTS:JBSAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. JBS had a return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $17.65 billion during the quarter.

JBS SA engages in the processing of beef, pork, lamb, chicken, and also produces value added and convenience food products. It operates through the following business segments: JBS Brazil, Seara, USA Beef, USA Pork, and Pilgrim’s Pride. The JBS Brazil segment includes all the operating activities from Company and its subsidiaries, mainly represented by slaughter facilities, cold storage and meat processing, fat, and feed and production of beef by-products such as leather, collagen and others products produced in Brazil.

