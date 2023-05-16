Short Interest in iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPC) Increases By 14.1%

iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 49,300 shares, a growth of 14.1% from the April 15th total of 43,200 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 28,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iSpecimen

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ISPC. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in iSpecimen in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in iSpecimen by 166.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 163,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 102,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iSpecimen by 903.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 64,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.61% of the company’s stock.

iSpecimen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ISPC traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,977. iSpecimen has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $3.26. The company has a market capitalization of $13.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.51.

iSpecimen Company Profile

iSpecimen Inc provides technology that connects life science researchers who need human biofluids, tissues, and living cells for their research with biospecimens available in healthcare provider organizations worldwide. Its cloud-based technology enables scientists to search for specimens and patients across a network of hospitals, labs, biobanks, blood centers, and other healthcare organizations.

