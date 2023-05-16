Short Interest in Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF) Declines By 26.2%

Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,816,500 shares, a decline of 26.2% from the April 15th total of 2,460,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 403.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Bank of America upgraded shares of Investor AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th.

Investor AB (publ) Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of IVSBF traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.48. The stock had a trading volume of 6,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,352. Investor AB has a 1 year low of $13.46 and a 1 year high of $21.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.87 and its 200 day moving average is $19.06.

About Investor AB (publ)

Investor AB is an investment company, which engages in long-term investment perspective. It operates through the following segments: Listed Companies, Patricia Industries, and Investments in EQT. The Listed Companies segment consists of listed holdings and majority-owned operating subsidiaries. The Patricia Industries segment includes the wholly-owned subsidiaries, Three Scandinavia and the former IGC portfolio and all other financial investments, except EQT and Investor’s trading portfolio.

