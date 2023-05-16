Short Interest in InterCure Ltd. (NASDAQ:INCR) Declines By 15.9%

InterCure Ltd. (NASDAQ:INCR – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 45,400 shares, a decline of 15.9% from the April 15th total of 54,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of InterCure from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.

InterCure Price Performance

NASDAQ INCR traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $2.58. The company had a trading volume of 220,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,832. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.26 million, a PE ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.38. InterCure has a 12 month low of $1.73 and a 12 month high of $7.49.

Institutional Trading of InterCure

InterCure ( NASDAQ:INCR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. InterCure had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $30.26 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of InterCure by 9,567.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 5,071 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of InterCure by 756.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 5,572 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of InterCure by 222.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 4,371 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of InterCure in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of InterCure in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 11.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

InterCure Company Profile

InterCure Ltd. engages in the business of medical cannabis and biomedicine. It operates through the Investments in Biomed Portfolio Companies and Investments in Medical Cannabis Companies segments. The company was founded by Benjamin Gavish and Erez Gavish on November 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

