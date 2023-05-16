Short Interest in ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Increases By 7.6%

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,380,000 shares, an increase of 7.6% from the April 15th total of 3,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of ING stock remained flat at $12.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,082,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,305,177. ING Groep has a 1-year low of $8.14 and a 1-year high of $14.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th were issued a dividend of $0.4101 per share. This is a boost from ING Groep’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.55%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of ING Groep by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 260,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,092,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of ING Groep by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 11,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of ING Groep by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 37,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ING Groep by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 33,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ING Groep by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 15,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Societe Generale cut ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ING Groep in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ING Groep has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.03.

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

