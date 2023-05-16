Short Interest in IMPACT Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISVLF) Drops By 20.7%

IMPACT Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISVLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 591,400 shares, a decrease of 20.7% from the April 15th total of 746,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 138,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.
IMPACT Silver Stock Down 2.4 %
OTCMKTS:ISVLF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.23. 35,678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,770. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.23 and a 200 day moving average of $0.24. IMPACT Silver has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $0.31.
About IMPACT Silver
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IMPACT Silver (ISVLF)
- FREYR Battery Is An Interesting Play On EVs: At Rock Bottom
- Analysts Upgrade GXO Logistics, Its First Quarter Says It All
- The Bottom Is In For AppLovin; Reversal Is Next
- Exact Sciences Serves Investors Exactly What They Wished For
- Shockwave Medical, Fast Grower, In Boston Scientific’s Sights?
Receive News & Ratings for IMPACT Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMPACT Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.