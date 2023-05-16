Short Interest in IMPACT Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISVLF) Drops By 20.7%

IMPACT Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISVLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 591,400 shares, a decrease of 20.7% from the April 15th total of 746,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 138,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

IMPACT Silver Stock Down 2.4 %

OTCMKTS:ISVLF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.23. 35,678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,770. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.23 and a 200 day moving average of $0.24. IMPACT Silver has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $0.31.

About IMPACT Silver

IMPACT Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mining of silver properties. The firm produces silver, lead, zinc, and gold stone in the form of lead and zinc concentrates. It operates through Mexico and Canada geographic segments. The Mexico segment comprises of mining operations and exploration properties.

