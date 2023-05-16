Short Interest in Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUSQF) Expands By 9.6%

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUSQF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,290,500 shares, a growth of 9.6% from the April 15th total of 2,090,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7,635.0 days.

Husqvarna AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of HUSQF stock remained flat at $8.88 during trading hours on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.85. Husqvarna AB has a 12 month low of $5.60 and a 12 month high of $9.22.

About Husqvarna AB (publ)

Husqvarna AB engages in the production of outdoor power products for forest, park, and garden care. The company also offers garden watering products, cutting equipment and diamond tools for the construction and stone industries. It operates through the following segments: Husqvarna Forest and Garden, Gardena, and Husqvarna Construction.

