Short Interest in Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUSQF) Expands By 9.6%

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUSQF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,290,500 shares, a growth of 9.6% from the April 15th total of 2,090,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7,635.0 days.
Shares of HUSQF stock remained flat at $8.88 during trading hours on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.85. Husqvarna AB has a 12 month low of $5.60 and a 12 month high of $9.22.
