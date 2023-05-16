Short Interest in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Declines By 6.0%

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,040,000 shares, a decline of 6.0% from the April 15th total of 35,150,000 shares. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HST. Compass Point raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.86.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Host Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of HST stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,477,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,002,597. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $21.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.36 and its 200 day moving average is $16.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 5.44.

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.23). Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 882,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,017,000 after buying an additional 52,162 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 57,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 611,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,717,000 after buying an additional 16,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth $185,000. 97.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

(Get Rating)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.