Short Interest in Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HNHPF) Grows By 11.9%

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HNHPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 174,400 shares, a growth of 11.9% from the April 15th total of 155,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HNHPF remained flat at $6.59 on Monday. 55,949 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,906. Hon Hai Precision Industry has a fifty-two week low of $6.03 and a fifty-two week high of $7.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.57.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Hon Hai Precision Industry from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co, Ltd. engages in manufacturing, sales, and service of various connectors, chassis, radiators, wired or wireless communication products, optical products, power supply modules, application module assembly products, and network cable assembly products involved in the information, communication, automation equipment, precision machinery, automobile, and consumer electronics industries.

