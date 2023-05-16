Short Interest in Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Increases By 7.5%

Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, an increase of 7.5% from the April 15th total of 1,460,000 shares. Approximately 12.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 264,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days.

Hibbett Stock Performance

HIBB stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.16. The stock had a trading volume of 236,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,464. The stock has a market cap of $639.39 million, a PE ratio of 5.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.14. Hibbett has a 52-week low of $39.58 and a 52-week high of $75.38.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $458.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.57 million. Hibbett had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 38.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hibbett will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hibbett Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.42%.

Several analysts have recently commented on HIBB shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Hibbett in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Hibbett in a report on Monday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Hibbett from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Hibbett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Hibbett from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hibbett news, Director Dorlisa K. Flur sold 714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $42,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,598 shares in the company, valued at $335,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Hibbett news, Director Dorlisa K. Flur sold 714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $42,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,598 shares in the company, valued at $335,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Terrance G. Finley sold 5,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.65, for a total value of $401,598.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,473 shares of company stock valued at $943,300 over the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hibbett

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hibbett by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,065,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,869,000 after purchasing an additional 84,638 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Hibbett by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 916,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,494,000 after purchasing an additional 72,157 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Hibbett by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 578,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,272,000 after purchasing an additional 10,661 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hibbett by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 525,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,823,000 after purchasing an additional 8,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hibbett by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 463,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,097,000 after purchasing an additional 84,676 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

About Hibbett

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

