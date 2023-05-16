Short Interest in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Rises By 12.3%

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,730,000 shares, an increase of 12.3% from the April 15th total of 3,320,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GTN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their target price on Gray Television from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gray Television in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Gray Television from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of Gray Television from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gray Television has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gray Television by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 573,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,005,000 after buying an additional 240,531 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Gray Television during the first quarter worth approximately $904,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gray Television in the 1st quarter valued at $415,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Gray Television by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 652,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,691,000 after purchasing an additional 255,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Gray Television during the 1st quarter worth $125,000. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gray Television Price Performance

NYSE:GTN opened at $7.61 on Tuesday. Gray Television has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $20.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $724.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.48.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $801.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.22 million. Gray Television had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Research analysts expect that Gray Television will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Gray Television Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.58%.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

Further Reading

