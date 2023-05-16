Short Interest in Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:GMGMF) Expands By 16.5%

Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:GMGMF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 88,100 shares, a growth of 16.5% from the April 15th total of 75,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 125,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Graphene Manufacturing Group Price Performance

GMGMF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.51. 18,941 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,147. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.55. Graphene Manufacturing Group has a 1 year low of $1.09 and a 1 year high of $3.35.

About Graphene Manufacturing Group

Graphene Manufacturing Group Pty Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies graphene. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of energy saving and energy storage solutions. It serves facility management; transport and earth moving; food supply management; retail, shopping centres, and food outlets; utilities education institutions; automotive operations and maintenance; batteries and energy storage; and batter materials.

