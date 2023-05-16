Short Interest in Getlink SE (OTCMKTS:GRPTF) Decreases By 8.3%

Getlink SE (OTCMKTS:GRPTF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,238,800 shares, a decline of 8.3% from the April 15th total of 1,351,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12,388.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GRPTF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Getlink from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Getlink from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.60.

Get Getlink alerts:

Getlink Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GRPTF remained flat at $18.38 during midday trading on Monday. Getlink has a 12-month low of $16.01 and a 12-month high of $18.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.38.

About Getlink

Getlink SE is a holding company, which engages in infrastructure management and transport operations. It operates through the following segments: Eurotunnel, Europorte, and ElecLink. The Eurotunnel segment is involved in the group’s holding company Getlink SE as well as its direct subsidiaries. The Europorte segment focuses on the rail freight operator.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Getlink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getlink and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.