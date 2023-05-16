Short Interest in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) Grows By 10.9%

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,070,000 shares, a growth of 10.9% from the April 15th total of 3,670,000 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FSP. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Franklin Street Properties from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

In other news, Director Brian N. Hansen acquired 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.63 per share, for a total transaction of $92,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 603,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,586,063.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dennis J. Mcgillicuddy purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.13 per share, for a total transaction of $53,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,446,136 shares in the company, valued at $7,340,269.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian N. Hansen purchased 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.63 per share, for a total transaction of $92,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 603,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,586,063.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 225,903 shares of company stock valued at $554,399 in the last three months. 5.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FSP. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Franklin Street Properties in the third quarter worth $29,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the second quarter valued at $38,000. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FSP traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.48. 1,447,271 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,711,629. Franklin Street Properties has a fifty-two week low of $1.13 and a fifty-two week high of $4.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $152.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.15 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. Franklin Street Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.40%.

Franklin Street Properties Corp. is an investment company, which engages in the operation of real estate. It operates through the Real Estate Operations segment. The Real Estate Operation segment is involved in real estate rental operations, leasing, secured financing of real estate, and services provided for asset management, property management, property acquisitions, dispositions and development.

