Short Interest in Embark Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBK) Increases By 11.5%

Embark Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBK – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a growth of 11.5% from the April 15th total of 941,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 226,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days. Currently, 8.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Embark Technology

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Embark Technology by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,769,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,314,000 after purchasing an additional 60,744 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Embark Technology by 141.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,468,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 1,447,156 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Embark Technology by 71.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,654,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 691,172 shares during the last quarter. BML Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Embark Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $3,612,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Embark Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $565,000. 51.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Embark Technology Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EMBK traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.85. 117,807 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,771. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.59. Embark Technology has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $46.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 19.11 and a current ratio of 19.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Embark Technology

EMBK has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Embark Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Vertical Research cut Embark Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th.

Embark Technology, Inc develops self-driving software solutions for the trucking industry in the United States. Its solutions include Embark Driver, an autonomous trucking software; Embark Universal Interface, an interoperable self-driving stack that works across truck OEM platforms; and Embark Guardian, a cloud-based autonomous fleet management solution that gives carriers control over air updates, remote vehicle monitoring, remote vehicle assist, dispatching and access to real time data, such as weather and construction.

