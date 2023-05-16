Short Interest in Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Declines By 20.3%

Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,707,000 shares, a decline of 20.3% from the April 15th total of 2,143,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5,690.0 days.

Dollarama Stock Down 0.7 %

DLMAF traded down $0.45 on Monday, hitting $61.79. 509 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,014. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.92 and a 200-day moving average of $59.72. Dollarama has a 12-month low of $50.50 and a 12-month high of $64.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Dollarama from C$90.00 to C$92.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama, Inc engages in the provision of online shopping services to various customers. It offers an assortment of general merchandise, consumable products, and seasonal items. The company was founded by Lawrence Rossy in 1992 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

