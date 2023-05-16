Short Interest in DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) Drops By 5.6%

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 91,900 shares, a drop of 5.6% from the April 15th total of 97,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Trading Down 1.4 %

DMAC stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,639. The company has a market cap of $51.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.63. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $2.53.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that DiaMedica Therapeutics will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DiaMedica Therapeutics news, insider David J. Wambeke acquired 468,750 shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.60 per share, with a total value of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 468,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 91.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 30,889 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 25,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 10,635 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10,837 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,912 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.09% of the company’s stock.

DiaMedica Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel recombinant proteins. It develops the DM199 product candidate, which focuses on acute ischemic stroke (AIS) and chronic kidney disease (CKD). The company was founded by Wayne Lautt on January 21, 2000 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

