Short Interest in Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBTX) Declines By 5.9%

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBTX – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 155,500 shares, a decrease of 5.9% from the April 15th total of 165,300 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 63,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DBTX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Decibel Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Decibel Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, SVB Securities cut shares of Decibel Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $7.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Decibel Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DBTX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Decibel Therapeutics by 1,799.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 11,082 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Decibel Therapeutics by 36.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,966 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Decibel Therapeutics by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 4,094 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Decibel Therapeutics by 46.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 12,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Decibel Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Decibel Therapeutics Stock Performance

DBTX traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $3.98. 20,444 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,722. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.19 and its 200-day moving average is $3.17. The company has a market cap of $99.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of -0.12. Decibel Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $5.78.

Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.83). Sell-side analysts forecast that Decibel Therapeutics will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

Decibel Therapeutics Company Profile

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering and developing transformative treatments for hearing and balance disorders. Its product candidates and programs focuses on three areas, such as Gene Therapies for Congenital, Monogenic Hearing Loss designed to restore functional cells within the cochlea to address hearing disorders caused by single gene mutations; Gene Therapies for Hair Cell Regeneration designed to replace lost hair cells within the inner ear to address acquired hearing loss and balance disorders; and Otoprotection Therapeutic in clinical development to prevent hearing loss in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy with cisplatin.

