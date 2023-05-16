Short Interest in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Declines By 16.7%

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,910,000 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the April 15th total of 11,890,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on CUBE. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Raymond James cut shares of CubeSmart from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on CubeSmart in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research lowered CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on CubeSmart from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CubeSmart presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.71.

Insider Activity at CubeSmart

In related news, CFO Timothy M. Martin sold 42,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.87, for a total value of $1,951,172.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,631 shares in the company, valued at $12,780,803.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CubeSmart

CubeSmart Stock Down 1.3 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUBE. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in CubeSmart by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in CubeSmart by 286.0% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in CubeSmart by 669.3% in the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CubeSmart in the third quarter valued at $34,000. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CUBE traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.26. 1,581,672 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,029,952. CubeSmart has a 52 week low of $36.82 and a 52 week high of $51.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.80. The company has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.30, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.58.

CubeSmart Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.45%.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

