Short Interest in Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Decreases By 5.5%

Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,773,200 shares, a drop of 5.5% from the April 15th total of 3,993,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 969,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Cresco Labs Stock Up 8.8 %

CRLBF stock opened at $1.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $434.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Cresco Labs has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $4.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.11.

Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $199.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.47 million. Cresco Labs had a negative net margin of 25.16% and a negative return on equity of 8.08%. As a group, analysts forecast that Cresco Labs will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Cresco Labs

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CRLBF shares. Piper Sandler downgraded Cresco Labs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Cresco Labs from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Cresco Labs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Echelon Wealth Partners lowered shares of Cresco Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $14.25 price target on shares of Cresco Labs in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cresco Labs presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.82.

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand, as well as cannabis products under the Reserve brand.

Featured Articles

