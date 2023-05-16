Short Interest in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Decreases By 16.9%

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 431,600 shares, a drop of 16.9% from the April 15th total of 519,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 108,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Insider Transactions at Community Healthcare Trust

In related news, Director Claire M. Gulmi purchased 2,042 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.77 per share, with a total value of $75,084.34. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,140 shares in the company, valued at $961,167.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 684,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,911,000 after buying an additional 8,921 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 19.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 528.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 54,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 45,939 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 53.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. 87.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Community Healthcare Trust Stock Performance

Community Healthcare Trust Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE CHCT traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.22. The stock had a trading volume of 25,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,105. The company has a market capitalization of $926.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.94 and a 200-day moving average of $37.03. Community Healthcare Trust has a 12-month low of $30.38 and a 12-month high of $43.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 620.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on CHCT. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Community Healthcare Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. TheStreet downgraded Community Healthcare Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Community Healthcare Trust from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers.

Featured Stories

