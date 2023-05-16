Short Interest in Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) Decreases By 25.8%

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 338,700 shares, a drop of 25.8% from the April 15th total of 456,500 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 182,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Commercial Vehicle Group Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of CVGI traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.06. 378,550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,905. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.25. The company has a market cap of $336.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 3.00. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 1-year low of $4.03 and a 1-year high of $10.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.12). Commercial Vehicle Group had a positive return on equity of 15.30% and a negative net margin of 1.73%. The company had revenue of $234.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.51 million. Research analysts expect that Commercial Vehicle Group will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CFO Chung Kin Cheung purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.13 per share, with a total value of $35,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,880.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 14.3% in the first quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 15,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 711,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,195,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 7.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 307,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after buying an additional 2,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 209,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 2,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CVGI. StockNews.com raised Commercial Vehicle Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Commercial Vehicle Group from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Commercial Vehicle Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc engages in the manufacture, supply, and sale of cab related products and systems. It operates through Electrical Systems and Global Seating segments. The Electrical Systems segment includes electrical wire harnesses and panel assemblies, trim systems and components, cab structures and sleeper boxes, mirrors, wipers, and controls.

