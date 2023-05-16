Short Interest in Collective Mining Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CNLMF) Expands By 6.0%

Collective Mining Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CNLMF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 106,500 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the April 15th total of 100,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 34.4 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Clarus Securities started coverage on Collective Mining in a report on Thursday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Collective Mining Trading Down 2.0 %
Shares of CNLMF traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.79. 1,410 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,120. Collective Mining has a 12-month low of $1.49 and a 12-month high of $5.26.
