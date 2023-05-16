Short Interest in Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB) Increases By 5.3%

Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 400,200 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the April 15th total of 380,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on CCB. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Coastal Financial from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Coastal Financial from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Get Coastal Financial alerts:

Coastal Financial Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ CCB traded down $0.63 on Tuesday, hitting $33.47. 36,417 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,508. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.25 million, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.05. Coastal Financial has a twelve month low of $29.91 and a twelve month high of $54.53.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Coastal Financial

In other news, CEO Eric M. Sprink sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total transaction of $226,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 280,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,690,679.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Andrew P. Skotdal acquired 1,000 shares of Coastal Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.00 per share, with a total value of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,720. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Eric M. Sprink sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total transaction of $226,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,690,679.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 19.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCB. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Coastal Financial by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,134,000 after buying an additional 13,902 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Coastal Financial by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Coastal Financial by 943.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 3,549 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Coastal Financial by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Coastal Financial by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

About Coastal Financial

(Get Rating)

Coastal Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It operates through the Community Bank and CCBX segments. The Community Bank segment is involved in banking products and services to consumers and small to medium sized businesses in the broader Puget Sound region in the state of Washington.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coastal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coastal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.