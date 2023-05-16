Short Interest in Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) Grows By 9.1%

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,950,000 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the April 15th total of 3,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 962,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Chindata Group Stock Performance

CD traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $6.20. The company had a trading volume of 701,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,993. Chindata Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $9.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.43 and its 200 day moving average is $7.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $201.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.24 million. Chindata Group had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 6.20%. As a group, analysts predict that Chindata Group will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Chindata Group

Chindata Group Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CD. LMR Partners LLP increased its position in Chindata Group by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 33,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Chindata Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 118,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in Chindata Group by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 54,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 3,474 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Chindata Group by 116.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,616 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Chindata Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 325,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after buying an additional 4,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.98% of the company’s stock.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, Malaysia, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

Featured Stories

