Short Interest in China Overseas Property Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CNPPF) Rises By 11.0%

China Overseas Property Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CNPPF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 505,000 shares, a growth of 11.0% from the April 15th total of 455,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5,050.0 days.
China Overseas Property Stock Performance
Shares of CNPPF remained flat at $1.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.10. China Overseas Property has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $1.50.
About China Overseas Property
