Short Interest in CEZ, a. s. (OTCMKTS:CZAVF) Drops By 6.3%

CEZ, a. s. (OTCMKTS:CZAVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decrease of 6.3% from the April 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 75.0 days.

Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of CEZ, a. s. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CZAVF remained flat at $41.09 during trading on Tuesday. CEZ, a. s. has a 1 year low of $32.39 and a 1 year high of $54.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.09.

CEZ as engages in the generation, distribution, and trading of electricity, heat, natural gas, and other related activities. Its power generation portfolio consists of wind, hydroelectric, coal-fired, gas, and nuclear sources. The company operates through the following segments: Generation – Traditional Energy, Generation – New Energy, Distribution, Sales, Mining, and Support Services.

