Short Interest in Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETXP) Drops By 17.1%

Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETXP – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a drop of 17.1% from the April 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Cemtrex Price Performance

Cemtrex stock opened at $0.70 on Tuesday. Cemtrex has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $1.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.47 and a 200-day moving average of $0.42.

Cemtrex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th.

Cemtrex Company Profile

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services segments. The Advanced Technologies segment provides Internet of Things products and smart devices under the SmartDesk name for mobile, web, virtual and augmented reality, wearables, and television markets; and security and video surveillance solutions, and virtual and augmented reality solutions for various commercial and industrial applications.

