Short Interest in Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Declines By 5.6%

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,425,000 shares, a decrease of 5.6% from the April 15th total of 1,509,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,750.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CBWBF has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities dropped their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

Get Canadian Western Bank alerts:

Canadian Western Bank Stock Performance

CBWBF remained flat at $17.72 during midday trading on Tuesday. Canadian Western Bank has a one year low of $15.70 and a one year high of $25.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.64.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

Canadian Western Bank engages in the provision of business and personal banking; specialized financing; comprehensive wealth management offerings; and trust services. The firm focuses on providing business banking services for small- and medium-sized companies. The company was founded by Charles R. Allard and Eugene Pechet on March 22, 1984 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.