Short Interest in Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) Rises By 8.8%

Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, an increase of 8.8% from the April 15th total of 1,020,000 shares. Approximately 8.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Borqs Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:BRQS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,484,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,726,358. Borqs Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.19 and a 1 year high of $4.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRQS. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Borqs Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Borqs Technologies by 170.3% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 598,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 377,286 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Borqs Technologies by 5,297.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,225,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 1,202,440 shares in the last quarter. 3.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Borqs Technologies Company Profile

Borqs Technologies, Inc is a global provider in embedded software and products for the Internet of Things (IoT) providing customizable, differentiated and scalable Android-based smart-connected mobile devices and E2E cloud-service solutions. It engages in the development of android platform solutions, hardware product, and mobile virtual network operator services.

