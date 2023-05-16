Short Interest in Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) Rises By 12.5%

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 598,900 shares, a growth of 12.5% from the April 15th total of 532,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 144,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BLFY. TheStreet lowered Blue Foundry Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp from $12.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th.

Insider Activity at Blue Foundry Bancorp

In related news, EVP Robert Rowe purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.62 per share, for a total transaction of $43,100.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 19,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,935. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 8,300 shares of company stock valued at $73,648 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blue Foundry Bancorp

Blue Foundry Bancorp Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Blue Foundry Bancorp by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,770,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,224,000 after purchasing an additional 24,344 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Blue Foundry Bancorp by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,493,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,656,000 after purchasing an additional 49,106 shares during the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc boosted its holdings in Blue Foundry Bancorp by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 1,117,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,637,000 after purchasing an additional 215,665 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Blue Foundry Bancorp by 136.7% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 651,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,368,000 after purchasing an additional 376,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 593,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,612,000 after purchasing an additional 11,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

BLFY opened at $8.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.53 million, a PE ratio of 442.50 and a beta of 0.15. Blue Foundry Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.14 and a twelve month high of $13.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

About Blue Foundry Bancorp

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Blue Foundry Bank, a savings bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. The company offers deposits; and loans, such as one-to-four family residential property, home equity, commercial real estate, multi-family, construction, commercial and industrial, and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit.

Further Reading

