Short Interest in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Declines By 5.7%

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,020,000 shares, a decrease of 5.7% from the April 15th total of 10,630,000 shares. Approximately 12.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days.

Insider Activity at Bloomin’ Brands

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 64,295 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total transaction of $1,793,187.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 243,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,793,836.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,339 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 46,261 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 11,273 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 48,735 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 16,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 221,589 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,862,000 after purchasing an additional 7,561 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bloomin’ Brands Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BLMN. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.55.

Shares of BLMN stock opened at $23.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Bloomin’ Brands has a 1-year low of $15.89 and a 1-year high of $28.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.82.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 92.23%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bloomin’ Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.76%.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design, and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments. The U.S. segment operates in the USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

