Short Interest in BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) Rises By 11.8%

BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 100,800 shares, an increase of 11.8% from the April 15th total of 90,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Institutional Trading of BayCom

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in BayCom by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,062,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,150,000 after buying an additional 202,758 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in BayCom by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 715,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,574,000 after acquiring an additional 4,503 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in BayCom by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 679,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,952,000 after acquiring an additional 19,090 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in BayCom by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 677,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,580,000 after acquiring an additional 29,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in BayCom by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 645,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,052,000 after acquiring an additional 205,700 shares in the last quarter. 57.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BayCom alerts:

BayCom Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ BCML opened at $15.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $186.67 million, a PE ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 0.69. BayCom has a 52 week low of $15.03 and a 52 week high of $23.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

BayCom Increases Dividend

About BayCom

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from BayCom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. BayCom’s payout ratio is 19.14%.

BayCom Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to businesses and business owners, as well as individuals. It focuses on passive investment activities and oversight of its investment to its bank subsidiary. The company was founded by George J. Guarini, Lloyd W.

