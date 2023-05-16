Short Interest in Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) Increases By 10.8%

Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, an increase of 10.8% from the April 15th total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Bank7 from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st.

Insider Activity at Bank7

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Travis sold 2,021 shares of Bank7 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $46,725.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 338,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,827,414.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Thomas L. Travis sold 4,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $97,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 332,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,649,271. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas L. Travis sold 2,021 shares of Bank7 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $46,725.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 338,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,827,414.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,649 shares of company stock worth $176,170 in the last ninety days. 44.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bank7

Bank7 Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Bank7 by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 325,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,344,000 after purchasing an additional 94,042 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Bank7 by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 174,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,289,000 after buying an additional 48,500 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Bank7 in the 1st quarter valued at about $571,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank7 in the first quarter valued at about $400,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Bank7 by 85.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 32,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 15,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BSVN traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,829. Bank7 has a 52 week low of $21.08 and a 52 week high of $30.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.14. The stock has a market cap of $212.97 million, a PE ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.56.

Bank7 Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. Bank7’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.88%.

Bank7 Company Profile

Bank7 Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking solutions. The company was founded by William Brad Haines in 2004 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

