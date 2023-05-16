Short Interest in Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) Increases By 10.8%

Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, an increase of 10.8% from the April 15th total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Bank7 from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st.
Insider Activity at Bank7
In related news, CEO Thomas L. Travis sold 2,021 shares of Bank7 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $46,725.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 338,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,827,414.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Thomas L. Travis sold 4,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $97,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 332,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,649,271. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas L. Travis sold 2,021 shares of Bank7 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $46,725.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 338,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,827,414.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,649 shares of company stock worth $176,170 in the last ninety days. 44.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Bank7
Bank7 Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BSVN traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,829. Bank7 has a 52 week low of $21.08 and a 52 week high of $30.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.14. The stock has a market cap of $212.97 million, a PE ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.56.
Bank7 Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. Bank7’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.88%.
Bank7 Company Profile
Bank7 Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking solutions. The company was founded by William Brad Haines in 2004 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.
Further Reading
