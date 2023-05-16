Short Interest in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Expands By 14.6%

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,780,000 shares, an increase of 14.6% from the April 15th total of 6,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.6 days. Currently, 11.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Activity at Alphatec

In other news, Director L-5 Healthcare Partners, Llc sold 1,700,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total transaction of $25,296,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,081,538 shares in the company, valued at $164,893,285.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphatec news, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 28,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total transaction of $448,729.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,285,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,378,249.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director L-5 Healthcare Partners, Llc sold 1,700,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total value of $25,296,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,081,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,893,285.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,176,808 shares of company stock valued at $992,440,872. 33.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphatec

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphatec in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Alphatec in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Alphatec in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Alphatec during the first quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 48.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphatec Trading Down 4.9 %

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Monday, April 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphatec has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.

NASDAQ ATEC traded down $0.76 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.83. 1,208,096 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,031,874. Alphatec has a fifty-two week low of $5.73 and a fifty-two week high of $17.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 1.25.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical technology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.03). Alphatec had a negative net margin of 39.28% and a negative return on equity of 575.45%. The company had revenue of $105.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.70 million. Equities analysts forecast that Alphatec will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

