Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Bought by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 33.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,203 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,807 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Shopify by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,289,632 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,775,000 after acquiring an additional 357,786 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lifted its position in Shopify by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 26,374 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 305,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,587,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 88,053 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 16,425 shares during the period. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $60.96 on Tuesday. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $65.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.78 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.71 and a quick ratio of 6.71.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SHOP shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Shopify from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Shopify in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Shopify from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.85.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

