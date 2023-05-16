Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,006,837 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 33,707 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $5,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter valued at $677,739,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter valued at $549,346,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in Shell during the first quarter valued at $262,275,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Shell during the first quarter valued at $197,426,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Shell during the first quarter valued at $153,753,000. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SHEL opened at $60.92 on Tuesday. Shell plc has a twelve month low of $44.90 and a twelve month high of $62.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.33 billion, a PE ratio of 5.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.07%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SHEL. Morgan Stanley cut Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($36.33) to GBX 3,000 ($37.58) in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, AlphaValue raised Shell to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,934.83.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

