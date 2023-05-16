Shawcor (TSE:SCL) Price Target Raised to C$18.00 at National Bankshares

Shawcor (TSE:SCL – Get Rating) had its target price raised by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.96% from the stock’s current price.

SCL has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Shawcor from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Cormark decreased their price target on shares of Shawcor from C$25.25 to C$23.50 in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Shawcor from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Shawcor from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Shawcor from C$16.25 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shawcor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$17.43.

Shares of SCL traded down C$0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$13.85. 180,757 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,219. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$12.31 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.74. The stock has a market cap of C$972.27 million, a P/E ratio of -31.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.46. Shawcor has a 1-year low of C$4.99 and a 1-year high of C$14.91.

Shawcor ( TSE:SCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$345.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$344.60 million. Shawcor had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a negative return on equity of 4.62%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shawcor will post 1.8671533 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shawcor Ltd. operates as a material sciences company that serves the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Systems, Automotive and Industrial, and Pipeline and Pipe Services. The Composite Systems segment manufactures flexible composite and high density polyethylene pipes that are used for oil and gas gathering, water disposal, carbon dioxide injection pipelines, and other applications; fiberglass reinforced plastic underground storage tanks for the retail fuel, water and wastewater, and oil and gas markets; and tubular management services to the Western Canadian onshore oilfield market, including inventory management systems, mobile inspection, in-plant inspection and the refurbishment and rethreading of drill pipe, production tubing and casing, and tubular products.

