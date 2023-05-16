Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Shares Gap Down to $5.33

Shares of Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.33, but opened at $5.14. Seres Therapeutics shares last traded at $4.99, with a volume of 764,824 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on MCRB. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital dropped their target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seres Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Seres Therapeutics Stock Down 7.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $631.83 million, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.90.

Insider Activity at Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MCRB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $0.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.04 million. Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,509.50% and a negative return on equity of 548.64%. Equities analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David S. Ege sold 7,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total value of $36,527.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,822.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seres Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCRB. Flagship Pioneering Inc. raised its position in Seres Therapeutics by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Pioneering Inc. now owns 23,117,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $148,411,000 after buying an additional 8,738,243 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Seres Therapeutics by 154.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,731,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,956,000 after buying an additional 2,267,176 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Seres Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,343,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Seres Therapeutics by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,610,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,442,000 after buying an additional 1,280,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,010,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,670 shares in the last quarter. 90.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Articles

