Select Asset Management & Trust Takes $677,000 Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Select Asset Management & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $677,000. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 0.8% of Select Asset Management & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $201,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 172.9% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 189.7% in the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $73.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,614,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,779,561. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.53 and a 200 day moving average of $68.95. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $54.61 and a twelve month high of $74.05.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

