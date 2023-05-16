Select Asset Management & Trust Has $4.09 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Select Asset Management & Trust decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,284 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up 4.9% of Select Asset Management & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Select Asset Management & Trust’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $4,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 15,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS USMV traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,592,553 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The company has a market cap of $29.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.50.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

