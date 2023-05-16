Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 70,273 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Scotia Capital Inc. lowered its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 388,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,273 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $19,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPST. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $598,000. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,647,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 33,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $365,000.

JPST stock opened at $50.27 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.99 and a fifty-two week high of $50.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.22.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

