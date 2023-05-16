Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 112,904 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Scotia Capital Inc. trimmed its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 456,960 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 112,904 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $15,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 292.9% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the first quarter worth about $148,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Shopify by 317.5% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 263 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Shopify by 508.2% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 56.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on SHOP shares. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Shopify from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. UBS Group raised Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Shopify from $55.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.85.

Shopify Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE SHOP opened at $61.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.95. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $65.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a current ratio of 6.71. The company has a market capitalization of $78.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.78 and a beta of 2.04.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 6.02%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Profile

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

