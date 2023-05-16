Scotia Capital Inc. Purchases 1,724 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $18,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 665.2% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 32,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,845,000 after acquiring an additional 28,070 shares during the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $476,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 13,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,776,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 31,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,628,000 after acquiring an additional 5,197 shares during the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $370.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $389.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $410.62. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $283.81 and a twelve month high of $448.40.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.02. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 30.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on DE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $522.00 to $537.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $478.00 to $484.00 in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $418.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $457.14.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Further Reading

