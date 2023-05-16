Scotia Capital Inc. Has $13.77 Million Stock Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Scotia Capital Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 273,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,094 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $13,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Element Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 101.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS FLOT opened at $50.51 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.37. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.