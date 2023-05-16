Scotia Capital Inc. Has $10.56 Million Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Scotia Capital Inc. cut its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,457 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 6,446 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $10,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Shell by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,060,347 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,256,281,000 after buying an additional 1,992,903 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Shell by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,082,914 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,200,672,000 after purchasing an additional 312,570 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at $677,739,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at $549,346,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at $262,275,000. 7.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. AlphaValue raised Shell to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($36.33) to GBX 3,000 ($37.58) in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,934.83.

Shares of NYSE SHEL opened at $60.92 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.49. The company has a market cap of $212.33 billion, a PE ratio of 5.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Shell plc has a twelve month low of $44.90 and a twelve month high of $62.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.07%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

