Scotia Capital Inc. Grows Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $21,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Aries Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Chevron by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 10,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of CVX stock opened at $157.20 on Tuesday. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $132.54 and a 1-year high of $189.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $162.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $297.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.61%.

Chevron declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to buyback $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to purchase up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Chevron from $195.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $206.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.33.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.