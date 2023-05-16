Scotia Capital Inc. Grows Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,664 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,855 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $12,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Electric Power news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $973,040.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,520 shares in the company, valued at $11,641,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $973,040.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,641,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 6,977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $630,651.03. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 143,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,975,213.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,001 shares of company stock valued at $7,213,309 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American Electric Power Price Performance

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AEP. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.19.

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $90.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.39. The stock has a market cap of $46.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.62. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $80.30 and a one year high of $105.60.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 85.79%.

About American Electric Power

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.