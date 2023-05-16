Scotia Capital Inc. Decreases Position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Scotia Capital Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 557,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,196 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $9,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PARA. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 108,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 16,417 shares during the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 401,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,774,000 after acquiring an additional 12,956 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,151,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,440,000 after acquiring an additional 247,200 shares during the last quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 166,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after acquiring an additional 11,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 56,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 28,413 shares during the last quarter. 74.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PARA has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paramount Global in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America upgraded Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Macquarie lowered Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.23.

Paramount Global Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PARA opened at $15.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Paramount Global has a 52-week low of $14.91 and a 52-week high of $34.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.17. The company has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.64.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Global Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -25.64%.

About Paramount Global

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

